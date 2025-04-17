Previous
Tratamiento médico. by lsod
Tratamiento médico.

He tenido un poco de dolor corporal y me recetaron utilizar este tipo de bolsa para aliviarlo. Puse la bolsa sobre una lámpara para tomar la foto del día.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
K R Bard
Inventive image!
April 18th, 2025  
