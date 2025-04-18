Previous
Última Cena. by lsod
Última Cena.

Este es un país mayormente católico y el día de hoy se realizan varias actividades religiosas. Me llamó la atención esta representación de la Última Cena, con figuras hechas con papel.
En el Parque Central de la ciudad.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
