Previous
City by lsod
133 / 365

City

Otro Centro Comercial de la ciudad. Creo que la decoración ha tomado elementos del estilo Art Deco, por las columnas y la decoración de las lámparas, más otros elementos.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact