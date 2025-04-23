Previous
Maranta de oración. by lsod
Maranta de oración.

Nos gusta mucho esta planta, por su movimiento diario. En la noche levanta sus hojas, simulando manos en señal de oración.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
