Previous
Cúpula. by lsod
138 / 365

Cúpula.

Esta es la cúpula de la catedral de Tegucigalpa. Al fondo se ve la montaña “El Picacho”. Afortunadamente este año hemos tenido un cielo azul en esta temporada seca.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Maravillosa vista contra un cielo casi azul australiano.
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact