Un poquito de Japón. by lsod
139 / 365

Un poquito de Japón.

Fuimos a este restaurante de comida japonesa (o algo parecido). La decoración muy típica de ese país. Me gustó la comida y el ambiente. Me hizo recordar mi viaje de hace ya veintiocho años!
26th April 2025

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details

