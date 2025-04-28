Previous
Eucalipto. by lsod
Eucalipto.

Están demoliendo la casa del solar donde se encuentran estos árboles. Espero que no los vayan a cortar.
28th April 2025

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
38% complete

