Luz roja by lsod
143 / 365

Luz roja

De nuevo sin oportunidades de fotografiar durante el día. Aprovechando esta luz roja tomé la fotografía de hoy. Hay muchas motocicletas en la ciudad.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
39% complete

Photo Details

