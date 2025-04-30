Sign up
143 / 365
Luz roja
De nuevo sin oportunidades de fotografiar durante el día. Aprovechando esta luz roja tomé la fotografía de hoy. Hay muchas motocicletas en la ciudad.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
143
photos
12
followers
18
following
39% complete
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
30th April 2025 8:59pm
Tags
night
,
red
,
cars
,
lights
,
streets
,
honduras
,
tegucigalpa
,
motocicles
