Autorretrato II by lsod
145 / 365

Autorretrato II

Este soy yo, nuevamente. En concordancia con todo lo viejo que hay a mi alrededor! 🙂En la parte abandonada de la casa.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
39% complete

Photo Details

