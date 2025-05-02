Sign up
145 / 365
Autorretrato II
Este soy yo, nuevamente. En concordancia con todo lo viejo que hay a mi alrededor! 🙂En la parte abandonada de la casa.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
0
365
iPhone 13
2nd May 2025 9:59am
me
black
white
portrait
old
house
selfie
mirrow
