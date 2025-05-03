Previous
by lsod
146 / 365

Saliendo del cine recordé que no había tomado la foto del día!
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
40% complete

Photo Details

