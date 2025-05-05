Previous
Grama “Pollito”. by lsod
148 / 365

Grama “Pollito”.

No he averiguado el nombre de esta grama. Aquí le dicen “Pollito” por el color amarillo de sus flores, similar al color de los pollitos de la gallina. La hacíamos perdida del patio, pero hoy vi que ha aparecido nuevamente.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact