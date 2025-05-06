Previous
La escalinata amarilla. by lsod
La escalinata amarilla.

En el centro de la ciudad. Esta escalinata es lo que más íntegramente se ha conservado del edificio que anteriormente era una funeraria. Remodelaron el edificio, y ahora es un pequeño centro comercial.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
