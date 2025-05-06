Sign up
La escalinata amarilla.
En el centro de la ciudad. Esta escalinata es lo que más íntegramente se ha conservado del edificio que anteriormente era una funeraria. Remodelaron el edificio, y ahora es un pequeño centro comercial.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
365
iPhone 13
6th May 2025 1:14pm
Tags
yellow
,
old
,
staircase
,
honduras
,
tegucigalpa
