Corridas. by lsod
150 / 365

Corridas.

A alguien le gustaban las corridas de toros. Un viejo cartel enmarcado, por no ser fácil conseguirlos en este país. A mí nunca me pareció un entretenimiento eso. Como sea, el cartel es llamativo por su antigüedad.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
41% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
May 8th, 2025  
