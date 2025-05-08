Previous
Mangos. by lsod
Mangos.

Es temporada de frutas. Se pude ver mucha gente en las calles vendiendo frutas, como mangos, bananas, piñas, sandía, melón y otras más.
En casa de mis padres tienen mangos, bananas y naranjas, por ahora.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
K R Bard
Abundant mangoes must be good for market and for sharing - generosity must be taking place all over!
May 9th, 2025  
