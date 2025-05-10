Previous
Pruebas con luz. by lsod
153 / 365

Pruebas con luz.

Una rosa de regalo, un florero antiguo y luz de la tarde. Me puse a hacer pruebas de iluminación del florero antiguo.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact