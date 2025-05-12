Previous
Danza. by lsod
Danza.

Dos viejas figuras en esta vieja casa. No sé de qué década sean, pero por el estilo, material y tiempo de estar aquí, creo que pueden ser de los años 60.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
