155 / 365
Danza.
Dos viejas figuras en esta vieja casa. No sé de qué década sean, pero por el estilo, material y tiempo de estar aquí, creo que pueden ser de los años 60.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
12th May 2025 11:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
dance
,
figures
,
walls
,
ornaments
