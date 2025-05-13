Sign up
Previous
156 / 365
Lluvia.
Empezó la temporada lluviosa! Tendremos lluvia hasta finales de septiembre u octubre, dependiendo de qué tan intensa sea la temporada de huracanes este año.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
1
1
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
156
photos
12
followers
18
following
42% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
13th May 2025 4:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
water
,
rain
,
city
,
afternoon
Diane
ace
I like the woman running with her red umbrella.
I hope we don't have a bad hurricane season.
May 14th, 2025
