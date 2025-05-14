Previous
Nubes de tormenta. by lsod
157 / 365

Nubes de tormenta.

Pero no llovió aquí. Una vista hacia el norte. Al fondo se ve la montaña “El Picacho”.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
43% complete

Photo Details

