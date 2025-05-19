Previous
El viejo sillón. by lsod
162 / 365

El viejo sillón.

Otra antigüedad en la casa. Por lo menos tiene cincuenta años. Claro que continuamente se manda a tapizar, y ahora es el tiempo de hacerlo. Seguimos moviendo cosas en la casa.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact