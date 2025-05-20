Previous
Floración. by lsod
Floración.

Las flores del cactus saldrán en la noche, pero parece que las hormigas no son tan pacientes, y empiezan a hacer su trabajo desde temprano.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
