Previous
Cielo raso by lsod
165 / 365

Cielo raso

Todo el día en la cama, viendo hacia arriba. Ya me siento mucho mejor, pero un poco débil como para salir a la calle.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact