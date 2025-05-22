Sign up
165 / 365
Cielo raso
Todo el día en la cama, viendo hacia arriba. Ya me siento mucho mejor, pero un poco débil como para salir a la calle.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd May 2025 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
ceiling
,
wood
