Una ventana al pasado. by lsod
167 / 365

Una ventana al pasado.

En realidad es mi visor de diapositivas. Viendo fotos de hace veinte o más años atrás.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
45% complete

