Libros
Libros

Una manera temporal de poner los libros en el improvisado pequeño librero de plástico y metal.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
