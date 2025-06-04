Previous
Tormenta! by lsod
Tormenta!

Un poco de contraste. Ya estamos en plena temporada lluviosa. Cielo gris de tormenta y un viejo tejado. No es buena combinación. 😊
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
