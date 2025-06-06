Previous
La habitación de las mesas. by lsod
La habitación de las mesas.

Empezamos a preparar lo que se irá con nosotros a nuestra nueva casa.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
