Gatito. by lsod
Gatito.

Una gata tiene cachorros y los ha traído al patio de la casa. Supongo que para protegerlos de la lluvia.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
