Previous
Next
Navidad en junio. by lsod
185 / 365

Navidad en junio.

En una calle del barrio me he encontrado con esta casa, de la cual no han sido retirados los adornos navideños!
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact