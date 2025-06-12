Previous
Australia by lsod
Australia

Disfrutando de esta fotografía mientras estábamos esperando entrar a una consulta médica de mi mamá. De nuevo en hospitales.
12th June 2025

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details

