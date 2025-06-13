Sign up
187 / 365
Un nuevo atardecer.
Esperando en el carro me acordé de que no había tomado la foto del día.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
0
0
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Tags
sunset
,
cars
,
rain
,
windows
,
mirrows
