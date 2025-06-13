Previous
Un nuevo atardecer. by lsod
Un nuevo atardecer.

Esperando en el carro me acordé de que no había tomado la foto del día.
13th June 2025

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
