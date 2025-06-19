Sign up
193 / 365
Conversación nocturna.
Perro T dándo la bienvenida a dos nuevos vecinos en el barrio.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
1
2
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
193
photos
13
followers
18
following
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
19th June 2025 7:46pm
Tags
night
,
black
,
white
,
animals
,
shadows
,
lights
,
dogs
,
cats
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun fjnd
June 20th, 2025
