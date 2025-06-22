Previous
El refrigerador. by lsod
196 / 365

El refrigerador.

Así está una de las puertas del refrigerador. Muchos recuerdos familiares que comparto con ustedes.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
53% complete

