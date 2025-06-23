Previous
El pintor. by lsod
197 / 365

El pintor.

Mi papá (92 años), luego de realizar trabajo de limpieza en el huerto de la casa, me muestra sus logros en la pintura. Difícil de creer que hace cinco meses estaba interno en el hospital, con sangrados en el cerebro. Un milagro!
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact