198 / 365
Flor del limonero.
Nuestro pequeño árbol de limón ha floreado. Ahora a esperar que pueda dar frutos.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Tags
flowers
,
lemon
,
plants
