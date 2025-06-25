Previous
Alto voltaje. by lsod
199 / 365

Alto voltaje.

Tratando de matar zancudos, pero no se acercan a la red.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
54% complete

