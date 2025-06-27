Previous
Nubes de tormenta. by lsod
201 / 365

Nubes de tormenta.

Continúan las tormentas. Una vista desde esta casa hacia el sur. En lo alto del cerro Juana Lainez se encuentra el Monumento a La Paz.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
55% complete

Photo Details

