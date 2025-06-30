Previous
El árbol by lsod
El árbol

A la salida de un autoservicio. Tenemos que hacer un pequeño giro a la izquierda y luego a la derecha para poder salir, pues el árbol está dentro del espacio de la calle. No importa, y todos agradecemos que no hayan cortado el árbol.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
