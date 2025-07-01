Sign up
205 / 365
Gata abuela.
Es la consentida de mi esposa. Ya está viejita, pero sigue siendo una gata muy tranquila y amorosa. Ya hace varios años que no tiene gatitos, pero sus descendientes son muchos.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
1
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
205
photos
14
followers
18
following
56% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
1st July 2025 3:40pm
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
cats
Diane
ace
She is beautiful and this is a great picture of her!
July 3rd, 2025
