Gata abuela. by lsod
205 / 365

Gata abuela.

Es la consentida de mi esposa. Ya está viejita, pero sigue siendo una gata muy tranquila y amorosa. Ya hace varios años que no tiene gatitos, pero sus descendientes son muchos.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Diane ace
She is beautiful and this is a great picture of her!
July 3rd, 2025  
