Líneas by lsod
Líneas

El cielo se ha despejado estos últimos días. Uno de los nuevos edificios en la ciudad.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
