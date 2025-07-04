Sign up
208 / 365
Naturaleza muerta.
Jugando con los filtros de la cámara. Aquí se llama “Cumbo” a este tipo de calabaza que se utiliza para llevar agua. Esta es más un adorno en la casa, no la utilizamos para llevar agua.
4th July 2025
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
4th July 2025 10:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
life
,
still
,
calabaza
,
cumbo
