Naturaleza muerta. by lsod
208 / 365

Naturaleza muerta.

Jugando con los filtros de la cámara. Aquí se llama “Cumbo” a este tipo de calabaza que se utiliza para llevar agua. Esta es más un adorno en la casa, no la utilizamos para llevar agua.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
56% complete

Photo Details

