Previous
209 / 365
La cuesta.
A una calle en pendiente pronunciada le llamamos “cuesta”. Ya he compartido una vista de esta calle desde arriba hacia abajo. Los fines de semana estas calles no son muy transitadas.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th July 2025 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
streets
,
honduras
,
tegucigalpa
