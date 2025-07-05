Previous
La cuesta. by lsod
La cuesta.

A una calle en pendiente pronunciada le llamamos “cuesta”. Ya he compartido una vista de esta calle desde arriba hacia abajo. Los fines de semana estas calles no son muy transitadas.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
