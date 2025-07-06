Previous
La silla mecedora. by lsod
210 / 365

La silla mecedora.

Otra vez sin muchas oportunidades de salir de casa a tomar fotos de nuevos lugares. Así que sigo mostrando partes de esta casa.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
57% complete

Suzanne ace
Esta parte de la casa es hermosa y la mecedora es tentadora.

I love the light!
July 8th, 2025  
