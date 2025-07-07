Previous
Descanso. by lsod
Descanso.

Usando los filtros de color de Lightroom. Empezaré a usar mas seguido mis camaras SLR.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
58% complete

