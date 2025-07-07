Sign up
Descanso.
Usando los filtros de color de Lightroom. Empezaré a usar mas seguido mis camaras SLR.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
