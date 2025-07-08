Previous
Zapatos? by lsod
211 / 365

Zapatos?

Típica calle y casas en esta antigua zona del centro histórico. Hay muchos zapatos en las líneas eléctricas. Eso se debe a una costumbre que lamentablemente tienen algunas personas. El día estuvo maravilloso, buena temperatura y mucho sol!
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact