Torre Atlas by lsod
215 / 365

Torre Atlas

Hasta ahora solo me he acercado a este edificio estando manejando mi carro. Es el edificio más alto de la ciudad y el más “delgado” a mi parecer. Aún no ha sido inaugurado. Siguen trabajando en su construcción.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
58% complete

