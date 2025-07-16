Previous
Templo de Tegucigalpa. by lsod
220 / 365

Templo de Tegucigalpa.

Fuimos a visitar el Templo de La Iglesia De Jesucristo De Los Santos De Los Últimos Días, aquí en Tegucigalpa. Se encuentra en la parte alta de una colina, al sur de la ciudad.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Nice light illuminating the temple.
July 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact