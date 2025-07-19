Previous
Tegucigalpa by lsod
223 / 365

Tegucigalpa

Una vista de la ciudad desde el cerro El Picacho. Al lado izquierdo se ve un pico llamado “Cantagallo”. Es el lugar donde se encuentra la mayor parte de antenas de televisión.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
