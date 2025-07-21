Previous
Otro Florero by lsod
225 / 365

Otro Florero

De vuelta a la rutina. Salimos con mi esposa y siempre encontramos un florero en los lugares de comer.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
