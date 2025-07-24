Previous
Metrópolis by lsod
Metrópolis

Desde la ventana del carro. Dos edificios comerciales en otra parte de la ciudad.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
