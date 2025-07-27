Previous
En el Teatro.
En el Teatro.

Una antigua sala de cine se ha convertido en un teatro. Pasamos un alegre momento con los actores. Chistes, magia y la interacción con el público, todo lo necesario para un público variado.
Luis Ochoa

Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
