Previous
Oscuridad. by lsod
234 / 365

Oscuridad.

Estamos a oscuras! Un corto circuito en alguna parte de la casa. Hasta mañana revisarán.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

K R Bard
I'm sorry that happened but glad that you are prepared and calm about it.
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact